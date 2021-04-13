Health Ministry: 1,767 new Covid-19 cases, Sarawak has most cases by state for second day in a row

KUALA LUMPUR (April 13): Malaysia reported 1,767 Covid-19 new cases and 12 fatalities today, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

In a Twitter post, Dr Noor Hisham said of the new cases, 1,758 were local transmissions while nine more were import cases.

“There were also 1,290 recovery cases reported with the total number of active cases now at 16,300. There are now 199 patients in the intensive care unit, 82 of whom require respiratory aid,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said three states recorded a high number of new infections, namely Sarawak with 607 cases, followed by Selangor (483) and Kuala Lumpur (133).

The fatalities today involved four cases each in Sarawak and Sabah, three in Selangor, and one in Terengganu, all aged between 37 and 89.

Meanwhile, nine new clusters were detected today, four involving workplaces, three in the community, one religious, and one detention centre cluster.

The four involving workplaces are Jalan Puncak Borneo in Sarawak; Jalan Raja Laut, and Jalan Hishamuddin in Kuala Lumpur; and Lebuh Wawasan in Putrajaya.

The ones in the community were identified as Tabanak and Kampung Gayang in Sabah and Taman Malim Jaya in Melaka.

The religious cluster was identified as Jalan Bukit Belida in Negeri Sembilan while in Johor, health authorities detected the Jalan Salleh detention centre cluster. — Bernama