Indonesian man names newborn son after department he works in

KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — An Indonesian man named his newborn son ‘Dinas Komunikasi Informatika Statistik’ — after the department he works in.

Indonesian portal Kompas reported that Slamet ‘Yoga’ Wahyudi, 38, from Brebes Regency, Central Java had come to an agreement with his then pregnant wife, Ririn Linda Tunggal Sari, that he would be allowed to choose the baby’s name if the child is a boy.

When the baby arrived on December 23, Slamet decided to name him ‘Dinas Komunikasi Informatika Statistik’ (Department of Statistical Communication).

Slamet admitted that hearing the name for the first time does sound strange.

“Thankfully my wife did not mind,” said Slamet, who joined civil service in 2009.

While the couple’s friends and family voiced their scepticism with the baby’s name, Slamet said the baby will be called Dinko in his daily life.

Slamet hoped that Dinko would grow up to be a pious person who is devoted to his family. — Malay Mail