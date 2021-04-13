Jalan Tiong Hua fire victims receive donations from SUPP branches in Sibu

SIBU (Apr 13): Nadhirah Lim Lee Chen is all set for this Ramadan as she always has in past years, but this time, her father Lim Chong Seng is staying with her.

Lim, 55, was among the victims of the fire incident that destroyed five houses at Jalan Tiong Hua late last month.

At the moment, he is staying at Nadhirah’s house, which is just a stone’s throw away from his.

“My father is a Chinese (Hokkien) from Kuching, but I was born here. My mother is Iban.

“My father is working today and so, I am representing him in receiving the donations,” the 25-year-old housewife told reporters when met yesterday after receiving the donations from five local branches of Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) – namely the Bukit Assek, Dudong, Nangka, Bawang Assan and Pelawan branches.

Married to a Muslim, Nadhirah is the mother of two pre-schoolers.

She speaks fluent Hokkien – earlier, she was overheard chatting with Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting in this dialect.

Meanwhile, SUPP Bukit Assek chairman Dato Chieng Buong Toon noted that the fire had affected 11 families.

In this respect, he remarked: “I think it is important for residents to keep at least one fire extinguishing unit at home to safeguard their own safety.”