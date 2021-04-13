Khairy assures Uggah of Covid-19 vaccine supply to complete S’wak immunisation in August

KUCHING (April 13): National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Co-ordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has given the assurance that the federal government will supply Sarawak with the required vaccines to complete its vaccination programme by end of this August.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas in a statement today said this assurance was given to him during their meeting at Khairy’s office in Putrajaya on Monday.

“Khairy (who is also Science, Technology and Innovation Minister) has given us the assurance. His kind gesture will greatly facilitate our plan to complete our immunisation programme,” said Uggah, who is Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman.

He was accompanied by Deputy State Secretary and SDMC deputy chairman Datu Ik Pahon Joyik at the meeting.

Uggah said Sarawak plans to vaccinate some 2.2 million Sarawakians and non-Sarawakians by the end of August, some six months ahead of the national immunisation plan.

He said the federal government had also recognised and appreciated the state’s immunisation programme.

“Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) , Ministry of Health and others have indicated they are prepared to help us meet the deadline. So I am very optimistic our roll-out programme will be on schedule,” he said.

The statement mentioned that Uggah and Ik Pahon were also briefed by the MOH MySejahtera team on the registration programme.

“They are ready to help us with, particularly, incorporating all those registrations for the vaccination done manually into their system,” said Uggah.

In this respect, he again called on Sarawakians who had not registered themselves to be vaccinated to do so immediately.

“They can do this by three methods. First, they can apply through the MySejahtera platform. Secondly, they can register through the MOH vaccination website which is www.vaksincovid.gov.my .

“Lastly, for those in rural areas, they should approach their respective District or Resident’s offices to register themselves. I hope those concerned will do so immediately to allow us to prepare our vaccination schedule,” he said.

On another matter, the statement also said Health Minister Datuk Dr Adham Baba and his deputy Datuk Aaron Dagang paid a courtesy call on Uggah at his Wisma Bapa Malaysia office today.

Senior officers joining them briefed Uggah on the ministry current and coming efforts to help Sarawak fight the spike in positive cases reported daily.