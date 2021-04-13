Man pleads guilty to housebreaking at Jalan Pending, fined RM5,000

KUCHING (April 13): A local man was fined RM5,000 in default ten months jail by the Magistrate’s Court here today for breaking into a house and stealing several items, including a bottle of aloe vera gel.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar passed the sentence on Zulkipli Junaidi, 28, who pleaded guilty under Section 457 of the Penal Code, which carries a prison sentence of up to 14 years or a fine or both.

According to the charge, the accused broke into a house at Jalan Pending here, which was occupied by a 20-year-old woman, on March 2 at 9.30pm.

The woman, her mother and friends saw a man throw a plastic bag from the window of the house before he jumped out.

A friend of the woman managed to catch the accused and after checking the plastic bag, found that the accused had stolen a jacket, two watches, a bottle of aloe vera gel and money.

The woman then lodged a police report for further action.

The accused was not represented in court today.

Meanwhile, in the same court, an Indonesian man was jailed for five months after pleading guilty under Section 4B(a) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 for operating a gambling machine.

The court ordered the jail sentence for Dedi, 26, to commence from the date of arrest on March 31, besides ordering the accused to be referred to the Malaysian Immigration Department to complete his sentence.

The accused, who hails from Singkawang, was charged with committing the act at a cafe in Tabuan Tranquility, here, on March 31, at 8pm.

Among the items seized were cash amounting to RM296, a smartphone and a piece of paper with ID and password written on it and the accused was not represented by a lawyer.

Prosecution for both cases was handled by Prosecuting Officer, Inspector Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang.