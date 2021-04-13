Rentap refutes claims Bersatu will use GPS symbol in next state polls

KUCHING (Apr 13): Gerald Rentap Jabu has refuted the claims that Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) would be fielding candidates using Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) ticket in the next state election.

In clarifying the matter, the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Youth chief told The Borneo Post that PBB deputy Youth chief Tupong assemblyman Fazzruddin Abdul Rahman had never discussed such matter with National Community Movement (PKN) Sarawak chief Nurhanim Hanna Mokhsen; therefore what federal Minister of Local Government and Housing Zuraida Kamaruddin had picked up from her (Nurhanim) was inaccurate.

“Nurhanim never spoke on political issues with YB Fazzruddin but only on matters of public Interest like road repair, welfare assistance etc,” Rentap pointed out.

When launching the PKN Sarawak here yesterday, Zuraida told the local press that Bersatu will be using GPS banner to field candidates while Nurhanim claimed she had talked with Fazzruddin on fine tuning some issues to facilitate the move.

Meanwhile, Rentap said GPS will be contesting in all 82 state seats.

GPS comprises PBB, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

“PPBM (or Bersatu) is not a member of GPS,” he insisted.

“Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has left it to Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg in his capacity as GPS chairman to make decision on seat arrangement and candidacy.

“Do not come to Sarawak and simply claim things. It would be good for her to first understand the need of the people for more fire stations, people-centric housing schemes and allocation to local authorities, so that Sarawak region is on equal footing with the region of Peninsular Malaysia,” said Rentap.