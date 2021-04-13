Saratok district changes from orange to red zone

KUCHING (April 13): Saratok district changed from an orange to a red zone today after recording 61 local Covid-19 cases within the last 14 days, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update, the committee said with Saratok’s change in status, the number of red zone districts increased to 15.

The others are Subis after with 47 local Covid-19 cases within the last 14 days, Matu (52), Mukah (158), Sarikei (143) Beluru (62), Samarahan (64), Serian (69), Julau (118), Meradong (272), Kuching (338), Kapit (181), Bintulu (1,088), Miri (505), and Sibu (780).

The status of four other districts remained orange, while 16 were yellow zones, and five green zones.

The orange zone districts were Sri Aman with 40 local Covid 19-cases within the last 14 days, Sebauh (23), Kanowit (24), and Marudi (27).

SDMC said the 16 yellow zone districts were Dalat, Daro, Asajaya, Lawas, Bukit Mabong, Belaga, Betong, Lubok Antu, Tatau, Tanjung Manis, Song, Pakan, Tebedu, Bau, Selangau, and Limbang.

Only five districts remained under green zones — Telang Usan, Lundu, Pusa, Simunjan, and Kabong.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmission cases as yellow zones, 21 to 40 as orange zones, while those with 41 and more are red zones.

Meanwhile, Sarawak police issued one compound in Kota Samarahan district and a local authority issued another for standard operating procedures (SOPs) violations.