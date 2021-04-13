Tuesday, April 13
SDMC: Midnight closing time only for retail and food business, no entertainment after 10pm

By marilyn ten on News, Sarawak

Temperature screening and other new normal practices have become daily habits among visitors upon entering shops in Kota Kinabalu.

KUCHING (April 13): Only retail and food businesses are allowed to operate until midnight, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said.

It said for hybrid businesses that offered both food and entertainment, only food operation was allowed until midnight.

“Entertainment activities under hybrid premises have to cease at 10pm,” it said in a statement.

SDMC had recently extended the closing hours for businesses from 10pm to midnight under the updated standard operating procedure (SOP) for the Conditional Movement Control Order period from today until April 26.

