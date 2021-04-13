Study on impact of Indonesian capital relocation on Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Following the announcement to move the capital of Indonesia to Kalimantan by President Joko Widodo in 2019, a study to examine the benefits and challenges for Sabah is critical to ensure that the State will be equipped to reap the positive impact, and mitigate the risk factors associated with an Indonesian capital in Borneo.

With that, the State Economic Planning Unit (UPEN) has appointed the Institute for Development Studies (Sabah) (IDS) to undertake the study on Potential Impact of the Relocation of Indonesia’s Capital to Kalimantan on Sabah.

The signing ceremony held at Sabah State Administrative Centre on Tuesday was to formalise the institute’s appointment. The consultancy agreement was signed by IDS CEO, Anthony Kiob, UPEN Director, Helena Masry, IDS Associate Director Richard T. Koh, and UPEN Deputy Director, Robert Stidi.