417,470 people complete both doses of Covid-19 vaccine

KUALA LUMPUR (April 14): A total of 417,470 individuals have received both doses of their vaccine shots under the first phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme as of yesterday, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

He said during the same period, 632,668 individuals received the first dose, bringing the total number of Covid-19 doses administered in the country to 1,050,138.

In an infographic shared on his official Twitter account today, Dr Adham said the five states with the highest number of recipients administered with the first dose were Selangor with 86,577, followed by Sarawak (65,580), Kuala Lumpur (62,724), Johor (57,248) and Sabah (54,817).

Meanwhile, the five states with the highest number of recipients who had completed both doses so far were Selangor with 57,664 individuals, followed by Perak (47,007), Sabah (42,344), Kuala Lumpur (35,542) and Pahang (32,839).

As for the number who have signed up for the immunisation programme, Dr Adham said as of yesterday a total of 8,687,372 or 35.8 per cent had registered with Selangor recording the highest number, totalling 2,306,344.

According to the immunisation programme, the first phase of its implementation from February to April, would involve 500,000 frontliners, mainly health workers.

The second phase, to be implemented from April to August this year will involve 9.4 million senior citizens aged 65 and above, as well as vulnerable groups with morbidity problems, in addition to persons with disabilities.

The third phase scheduled from May to February 2022 is for individuals aged 18 and above, targetting about 14 million people. – Bernama