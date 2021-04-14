Chia to lead SKAS as president

KOTA KINABALU: The new board of Shotokan Karate Association of Sabah (SKAS) pledged to bring the association to greater heights.

Simon Chia, who returned as president of SKAS for the term 2021-2023 following its 6th Annual General Meeting (AGM) here over the weekend, said expanding and growing the association were just among the main objectives of SKAS.

He said the Covid-19 pandemic, which had already forced the AGM to be postponed twice and affected sports everywhere, has led to many SKAS activities being put on hold.

However, Chia said they would continue to work harder for the betterment of SKAS where he stressed the management committee is pursuing a strategy in collaborating with the right entities to materialise the dreams and aspirations of the association.

“Expanding and growing the association are one of the objectives of SKAS and we aim to reach more athletes to provide them the platform to reach higher goals in karate.

“At the same time we aim to provide job opportunities to the instructors under our association,” he said in a statement to the press on Wednesday.

SKAS, according to him, will continue to run the regular programmes that have been introduced in the past.

“We give the opportunity to the members to take part and learn with our young organization.

“The associations also aspire to do more CSR activities with the relevant bodies, NGOs and philanthropy, activities related to the environment to educate our members and to be closer to the community,” he added.

The new SKAS line-up will also include vice president Zazlieruedy Zainuddin; treasurer David Sigar; secretary general Suhaida A. Mohd Nor; as well as other board members Nadira Soo Wai Lin Binti Abdullah, Zoeanna Z, Jeremyer Jude and Calvin Peter.

Following the AGM, the president took the opportunity to record his thanks to the previous committee of 2018-2020 for sticking throughout these years by not only being supportive but also being understanding and compassionate.

“I would also like to express the highest gratitude to the former board members for their outstanding efforts during the last term.

“We have some of the best people in the group working, supporting us and their efforts will continue to place the association in a strong position to capture the opportunities ahead,” he said.

Towards this end, Chia went on to express his gratitude to the Youth and Sports Ministry for its financial and moral support in the times of hardship.

“We appreciate the continuous support and hope that the ministry will continue to support us in the coming years,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, those interested in joining SKAS or its activities can contact Chia on the association Facebook page or at 013-8639707.