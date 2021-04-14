Cops to monitor rat trails at Penampang village under EMCO

PENAMPANG: Police will monitor any rat trails or ‘laluan tikus’ at Kampung Meruntum to ensure villagers abide by the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) after the village was put under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) on Tuesday (April 13).

Penampang police chief DSP Haris Ibrahim said that following the order to place Kg Meruntum under EMCO, police have tightened all entry and exit junctions, including rat trails, to ensure villagers will not simply leave the area and thus violate the SOP that have been set by the Malaysian Health Ministry (KKM).

He said police from IPD Penampang together with the Malaysian Army and Rela are currently stationed along the 0.22 kilometer stretch of Putatan Road at all entry and exit junctions of Kg Meruntum.

“We have closed all junctions leading into Kg Meruntum, including hidden routes, to ensure villagers will not leave the area without first being inspected by security personnel.

“Only those with letters from their company, those with appropriate permits or medical letters, are allowed to leave for work or for hospital appointments.

“If they need to leave this area to buy groceries, then only one person from each household is allowed.

“We are trying to control unnecessary movement and urge villagers to be patient and obey the SOP,” he said when met at Kg Meruntum on Wednesday.

Kg Meruntum, which has a population of about 1,795 villagers, has been placed under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) after five positive Covid-19 cases were recorded.

The EMCO began on Tuesday, April 13 and is expected to end on April 26.