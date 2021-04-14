Covid-19: Five deaths, 489 new cases in Sarawak today

KUCHING (April 14): Sarawak today recorded the highest number of Covid-19 fatalities to-date with five deaths along with 489 new positive cases, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement.

Today’s figures brought the total death toll in the state to 133, and the cumulative total of positive cases to 21,448 cases.

Two of the deaths were reported in Sarikei, two in Bintulu while one in the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) here, said the committee.

The 129th death involved a 55-year-old Sarawakian man who was admitted to Sarikei Hospital for having cough symptoms and needed respiratory assistance. The rT-PCR test was performed and he was found positive for Covid-19 on April 5. His condition deteriorated and he was confirmed dead April 12. The case had co-morbidities of hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidemia, and chronic kidney disease. This case was from the Disso Cluster.

The 130th death involved a 78-year-old Sarawakian woman who was referred to Sarawak General Hospital from a designated quarantine centre because for having fever throughout the monitoring period. The rT-PCR test was done and tested positive on March 29. Her condition deteriorated and she was confirmed dead April 12. The case had comorbidities of hypertension and diabetes. She was from the Kampung Baru Hilir Cluster.

The 131st death involved a Sarawakian woman, 77, who was admitted to Sarikei Hospital due to symptoms of fever, cold and sore throat. She also required respiratory assistance and was referred to Sibu Hospital for further treatment. The rT-PCR test was done and found positive on March 1. She was confirmed dead on April 13. The case had comorbidities of hypertension and diabetes. She was from the Sungai Gemuan Cluster.

The 132nd death was a 78-year-old Sarawakian man who was treated at Bintulu Hospital for experiencing cough symptoms and was categorised as high-risk. His rT-PCR test was positive on April 4. Case was confirmed dead on April 13 at the hospital. The case had comorbidities of hypertension and chronic kidney disease.

The 133rd death was a 59-year-old Sarawakian man who was treated at Bintulu Hospital for shortness of breath. His rT-PCR test was positive on April 5. His condition deteriorated and he was confirmed dead on April 14. He had comorbidities of hypertension and gout.

SDMC informed that as for the new cases, they were recorded in Kuching (99), Sri Aman (76), Sibu (75), Miri (50), Bintulu (48), Beluru (32), Samarahan (25), Sarikei (17), Kapit (9), Mukah (9), Belaga (8), Meradong (8), Serian (7), Saratok (6), Subis (5), Marudi (5), Bau (3), Julau (2), Matu (2), Lubok Antu (1), Pakan (1), and Kabong (1).

“Out of the 489 new cases reported, 23 have showed signs and experiencing symptoms of Covid-19 infection during the screening.

“A total of 436 cases comprised individuals who have been given quarantine orders at designated quarantine centres,” it said.

From the new cases, 261 cases are results of screening individuals who had contact with positive cases, all of them asymptomatic.

A total of 174 cases are individuals screened from currently active infection clusters and they are all asymptomatic.

Another 30 cases are from other screenings at healthcare centres, and they are also asymptomatic.

Meanwhile, 23 cases are from screening symptomatic individuals at healthcare centres.

One is categorised as an imported case involving an individual returning from overseas, and is asymptomatic.

SDMC informed that there were 240 cases of recovery and discharge for the day.

“These cases were from Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) under Sibu Hospital (52), PKRC under Miri Hospital (49), Sarawak General Hospital (42), PKRC under Hospital Sarikei (35), Bintulu Hospital (31), Sri Aman Hospital (11), PKRC under Kapit Hospital (7), PKRC Mukah (7), PKRC in Sri Aman Prison (4), PKRC Serian (1), and PKRC Betong (1).

“As of today, 16,879 of total cases have recovered and discharged,” it said.

SDMC said that a total of 4,373 cases are still being treated at hospitals and various PKRC throughout the state.

Out of that, 916 are in Bintulu Hospital and PKRC in Bintulu, 888 in Sibu Hospital and PKRC in Sibu, 647 in Miri Hospital and PKRC in Miri, 596 in SGH and PKRC in Kuching, 359 in Sarikei Hospital and PKRC in Sarikei, 329 in PKRC Sri Aman Prison, 201 in Kapit Hospital and PKRC in Kapit, 200 in PKRC Mukah, 82 in Betong Hospital and PKRC in Betong, 73 in PKRC Serian, 59 in Sri Aman Hospital and PKRC in Sri Aman, 14 in Limbang Hospital, seven in PKRC Semuja Immigration Depo Serian, and two in PKRC Lawas.

There were 513 new Person-Under-Investigation (PUI) reported for the day, with 14 still awaiting results. This brought the cumulative total of PUIs to 34,423 to-date.

As for Person-Under-Surveillance (PUS), there were 379 individuals who have checked into designated quarantine centres for their compulsory quarantine today. This brings the total of current PUS to 6,923 individuals at 95 hotels and non-hotel quarantine centres statewide.

To-date, those who have completed their quarantine period numbered at 86,724.