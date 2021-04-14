Covid-19: Only four green zone districts left in Sarawak

KUCHING (April 14): Only four green zone districts are left in Sarawak after the previously green Kabong district reported a new local Covid-19 infection case today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in a statement that the district is now classified as a yellow zone and as a result, the number of yellow zones districts in the state have increased to 17.

“Apart from Kabong, the other yellow zone districts are Dalat, Daro, Asajaya, Lawas, Bukit Mabong, Belaga, Betong, Lubok Antu, Tatau, Tanjung Manis, Song, Pakan, Tebedu, Bau, Selangau and Limbang,” said the committee.

The state currently has 15 Covid-19 red zones namely Saratok, Subis, Matu, Mukah, Sarikei, Beluru, Samarahan, Serian, Julau, Meradong, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu while Sebauh, Kanowit, Sri Aman and Marudi remain as orange zones.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmission cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.