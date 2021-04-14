Covid-19: Upward trend with 1,889 new cases recorded

KUALA LUMPUR (April 14): The number of COVID-19 cases in Malaysia has continued to show an upward trend in the last two days, with 1,889 cases recorded today compared with 1,767 cases yesterday.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that the latest developments brought the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 365,829.

Sharing the information on his Twitter account, Dr Noor Hisham said that Selangor recorded the highest number of cases at 517, followed by Sarawak with 489 and Kelantan with 226.

Perlis, which recorded zero cases yesterday, reported three new cases today.

Dr Noor Hisham, in a statement, also said that a total of 1,485 recovered cases were reported today, bringing the total number of recoveries to 347,780.

Eight deaths were also recorded today, bringing the cumulative number of deaths to 1,353, he said.

The deaths involved five cases in Sarawak and one each in Sabah, Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

“A total of 204 cases are being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) while 79 cases require respiratory assistance,” he said.

Meanwhile, another seven new clusters were also identified today, involving six workplace clusters and one community cluster.

The workplace clusters are Jalan Khidmat Cluster and Batu Sepuluh Cluster in Sabah; Jalan Mohd Taib Cluster in Selangor; Jalan Sempilai Cluster in Penang; Permatang Berangan Cluster in Kedah and Jalan Gapam Cluster in Melaka.

The community cluster identified is the Jalan Sahadi Cluster in Selangor, he said. – Bernama