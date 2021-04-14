EMCO at Kampung Binyu Lama ends today

KUCHING (April 14): The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today has decided to end the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) at Kampung Binyu Lama, here after no Covid-19 positive cases were detected in the second screening.

“Today SDMC has ended the EMCO for Kampung Binyu Lama Kuching, given that the results of the second screening did not find any more positive cases.

“In addition, there is no evidence that the infection is still spreading in the area,” it said in a statement.

SDMC also thanked the various agencies involved and the villagers themselves for making the EMCO a success.

The EMCO for Kampung Binyu Lama started on April 4 and was supposed to last until April 17.