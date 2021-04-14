Fire damages councillor’s house at Kampung Cina in Lutong

MIRI (April 14): A house belonging to a local councillor was damaged in a fire at Kampung Cina in Lutong at around 9.25am today.

Zone 6 Fire and Rescue station (Bomba) chief Law Poh Kiong in a statement said the Lopeng fire station received a distress call on the fire at 9.25am.

“A team of 12 personnel from the Lopeng fire station rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call.

“Another team from Miri fire station was also despatched to the scene to assist in putting out the fire,” he added.

Swift action by the firefighters managed to save the house from being completely destroyed and spreading to other nearby houses.

“The single-storey house was 60 per cent destroyed,” added Law.

No casualties were reported in the incident.