Haikal wins silver for Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Haikal Hassim delivered a silver medal for Sabah in the National Youth Pre-Sukma Boxing Championship at the National Sports Council Training Centre in Keramat, Kuala Lumpur over the weekend.

The state Malaysia Games (Sukma) athlete produced a spirited performance in the title match but national boxer Rasdenal Haikal edged him out for the gold.

Haikal lost 9-10 on points over three-round to the tournament hot favourite.

“He (Haikal) should be proud of his achievement. It was not an easy final especially against a boxer who has 21 career wins compared to Haikal’s four.

“His opponent has the experience and it showed in the fight where he (Rasdenal) was very good at retreating after throwing punches.

“Haikal tried to match him but just could not score enough points to win the gold,” said team manager-cum-head coach Fabian Peter on Wednesday.

Having said that, Fabian revealed it was a good learning experience for 21-year-old Haikal, whom he said would be entered in the 49kg division in the 20th Sukma in Johor next year.

For the record, Sabah sent only two athletes to the championship where Maxsinerey Nabale Motinin,21, from Kota Belud also did well in the 69kg category before being eliminated in the second round.

Assistant coaches Datu Segan Adis and Motinin Gaduan also made the trip.

Meanwhile, Sabah lost a potential Sukma medallist in Fabio Peter after the state trainee withdrew from the state squad after being offered a job with Royal Malaysian Police Force (PDRM).

The 21-year old son of Fabian was among the selected boxers to represent Sabah in Sukma 2022, where he was to compete in the 59kg division.

“I want to thank my father for his guiding me in the sport since the age of five as well as the Sabah Boxing Association especially president Datuk Orlando Harumal, all the coaches and Sabah Sports Council for their supports all these years,” said Fabio.