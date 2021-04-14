MA63: All matters, claims can be fulfilled – Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government under the administration of the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) is of the view that all matters and claims contained in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) can be fulfilled, said Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor.

Hajiji said he had made the stand at a virtual special council meeting on MA63 chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on April 13.

He said discussions between the federal and state governments on the matter were ongoing and both sides were committed to reaching a solution.

“This matter does not need to be exaggerated because we have already given our views and stand and the federal government has given a positive response.

“We also have to take into consideration that the prime minister has openly stated his commitment and guarantee to go through and find a resolution to all the claims raised by the state,” he said in a statement here on Wednesday.

MA63 is an agreement signed on July 9, 1963 between the Federation of Malaya, United Kingdom, Sabah, Sarawak and Singapore to form the Federation of Malaysia. – Bernama