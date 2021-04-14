Masjid Bandar Kuching upholds ‘bubur lambuk’ tradition during Ramadan

KUCHING (April 14): The committee of Masjid Bandar Kuching here continues to uphold the ‘bubur lambuk’ tradition this Ramadan, even under the present Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) due to Covid-19.

Used to be called ‘bubur beras’ (rice porridge), ‘bubur lambuk’ is among several local must-haves that are available during the fasting month.

Moreover, this savoury dish signifies the spirit of charity and solidarity that Islam calls upon its followers during this holy month – many institutions including suraus and mosques, schools, clubs and organisations and even corporate bodies would arrange for free distribution of ‘bubur lambuk’ to the public.

When met at the preparation area of Masjid Bandar Kuching yesterday, one of the cooks Peer Muhammad said 30kg of rice would be used to make ‘bubur lambuk’ every day throughout the Ramadan month.

“It is then served for ‘buka puasa’ (breaking of fast).

“We distribute about 1,000 bowls of porridge, which are given away to the public for free,” he told The Borneo Post here.

Built in 1837, Masjid Bandar Kuching is regarded as the oldest mosque in Sarawak. Also known as ‘Masjid India’, it was founded by the Indian-Muslim settlers who migrated from southern India.

The mosque’s location is also very unique, in that it is tucked between the shophouses lining along India Street (now known as India Street Pedestrian Mall) and Gambier Street.