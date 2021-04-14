Ministry, UiTM ink Mou to help entrepreneurs

KOTA KINABALU: The Ministry of Industrial Development has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with University Teknologi MARA (UiTM), to empower and enhance small and medium enterprise (SME) entrepreneurs.

To kickstart the initiative, the Ministry awarded a grant of RM40,000 to the university for a programme dubbed ‘The Novice.’

“The Ministry is pleased to support this initiative by UiTM Sabah to produce entrepreneurs from among students who obtain entrepreneurial knowledge through theory as well as guidance from successful Sabahan entrepreneurs.

“We hope the contribution of this grant for this project will produce not only entrepreneurs but also job creators. This way, the university produces academic graduates as well as helps graduates secure working opportunities upon completing their studies,” said Joachim.

He went on to say that the collaboration was in line with the Sabah Maju Jaya 2021-2025 development plan, which emphasises entrepreneurship development.

He said the expertise from higher learning institutions such as UiTM is seen as a continuation to complete the initiative to develop SMEs in Sabah.