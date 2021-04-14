Police, Bomba personnel involved in Kampung Stenggang operation in Bau test negative for Covid-19

KUCHING (April 14): All 13 personnel from the Bau district police and Bau Fire and Rescue Department who were involved in a recent operation at Kampung Stenggang in Bau have tested negative for the Covid-19 in their first swab test.

Each personnel were ordered to undergo a swab test on Monday after discovering that the deceased involved in their recent operation had tested positive for Covid-19.

When contacted today, Bau district police chief DSP Poge Nyaon said all seven of his personnel have tested negative for Covid-19 and is currently undergoing home quarantine.

“However, they will need to undergo a second swab test next week,” said Poge.

Bau fire station chief Tawang Lingem when contacted, said he and five others who were involved in the operation also tested negative for Covid-19.

Despite testing negative for Covid-19, he said they are also required to undergo home quarantine while waiting for their second swab test.

On the night of April 10, the deceased, identified as Nohen Pates, 55-year-old was fatally wounded in a hunting accident with his brother at the jungles near Kampung Stenggang, Jalan Bau-Lundu.

An operation was then conducted to bring the deceased out of the jungles that was completed around 2am.

It was reported that the deceased was found with buckshot wounds to his chest.