Sabah reports 142 new cases; KK cluster linked to two students

KOTA KINABALU:The State Health Department on Wednesday (April 14) reported 142 new Covid-19 cases and two new clusters, namely Kluster Batu 10 in Tawau and Kluster Jalan Khidmat here in Kota Kinabalu.

One death in Tawau was recorded.

Sabah Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said in a statement that Kluster Jalan Khidmat recorded 22 new infections, bringing its total number of cases to 24.

The Kluster Batu 10 recorded one new case bringing its total to 16, he said.

“The index case for Kluster Batu 10 was a female teacher from a primary school which was traced after a symptomatic screening.

“Also confirmed positive was the husband who is attached to Malaysian Cocoa Board, Tawau. Further close contacts screenings found out four workmates positive while nine close contacts and one student also positive.

“For the Kluster Jalan Khidmat, the index cases were two Form Two students in a secondary school, where their cases were traced during screening procedure on April 12.

“Close contact screening for both clusters are being carried out actively,” he said.

On Tuesday, a total of 76 patients were discharged, while 840 others are still being treated at hospitals and low risk quarantine centres (PKRCs).