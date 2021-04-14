Security guard jailed 4 months for threatening his mother with a machete

KUCHING (April 14): A security guard will have to celebrate Ramadan and Hari Raya behind bars this year after a magistrates’ court yesterday sentenced him to four months’ jail for threatening his mother with a machete.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali sentenced Mohamad Johari Rani, 38, who pleaded guilty after the charge under Section 506 of the Penal Code was read to him.

The jail sentence runs from the date of his arrest (April 12).

According to the charge sheet, Johari threatened to kill his mother, 67, by pointing a machete at her at 8.30am on April 12 at her house in Kampung Gita Laut near here.

Apart from committing criminal intimidation, Johari, also pleaded guilty to treachery – for breaking the ceiling inside the kitchen and breaking window panes of the house during the incident.

For that, he was charged under Section 427 of the Penal Code and was fined RM1,000 in default a month’s jail.

Based on the facts of the case, Johari went on rampage that day and brandished a machete at his mother after she told him not to make noise inside the house.

Seeing her son brandishing a machete she went to her room and locked the door. Her son kept on knocking on the door while saying he would kill her.

Fearing for her safety and that of other family members she called the police.

Inspector Mohd Adzmei Ahmad prosecuted while Johari was not represented by a lawyer.