Senior citizen found dead in Tawau

TAWAU: An elderly man was found dead in front of a building at Chester Road on Tuesday.

In the incident at about 10 am policemen who were patrolling the area were informed by the public regarding the discovery of the victim’s body.

The victim’s son had called his father’s mobile phone as the police made an inspection on the victim.

According to sources, the victim, 65, was believed to be living at Mile 4 of Apas Road and walked to town without the family’s knowledge.

Examination was also done by health workers and confirmed the victim had just died at the scene.

Tawau District Police Chief, ACP Peter Ak Umbuas when contacted confirmed receiving the report of the incident.

An investigation will be conducted into the cause of death and the case has been classified as sudden death.