Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee issues updated SOP amidst rising Covid-19 cases

SIBU (April 14): In view of the worsening Covid-19 pandemic in Sarawak, the Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee (SSDMC) has implemented additional standard operating procedures (SOP) under the ongoing Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) effective from 12am on April 16 to April 26.

SSDMC Acting Chairman Wong Hee Sieng said the additional SOP covers seven zones in Sibu District, from Zone 1 to Zone 7 in Jalan Lanang and Jalan Bukit Lima areas.

“The seven zones are Zone 1 Sukun/Lada, Zone 2 Mantis, Zone 3 Poh Yew, Zone 4 Bukit Lima, Zone 5 Tong Sang, Zone 6 Pusat Bandar and Zone 7 Tiong Hua,” he said in a statement today.

Zone 1 Sukun/Lada covers Jalan Upper Lanang, Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce, Jalan Lada and Jalan Then Kung Suk and its lanes; Zone 2 Mantis covers Jalan Poh Yew, Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce , Jalan Lada, Jalan Upper Lanang, Lorong Maludan 5; Zone 3 Poh Yew covers Jalan Poh Yew, Lorong Upper Lanang 12A, Lorong Maludan 5, Jalan Salim, Jalan Bukit Lima, Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce, Batang Rajang; Zone 4 Bukit Lima covers Jalan Wong King Huo, Jalan Aman, Jalan Bukit Lima, Batang Rajang and Proton Edar.

Zone 5 Tong Sang covers Jalan Pedada, Jalan Aman, Jalan Lanang, Jalan Wong King Huo; Zone 6 Pusat Bandar covers Jalan Lanang, Jalan Kampung Nyabor, Jalan Kampung Datu, Jalan Kampung Datu 9A, Batang Rajang and Zone 7 Tiong Hua covers Jalan Pedada, Brooke Drive, Jalan Oya, Jalan Kampong Nyabor and Jalan Merdeka.

Under the additional SOP, all essential services are only allowed to operate at 50 per cent of manpower capacity only after obtaining permission from the police.

The operating hours for essential services is from 6am to 8pm only while other sectors are not allowed to operate at all. For restaurants and eateries, dine-in is not allowed, only take away/delivery is allowed.

Operations of massage parlors, spa and reflexology, nightclub/pub and karaoke centres are not allowed to operate,and the number of individuals in a private vehicle is limited to only three people.

Sibu Central Market is not allowed to operate, and sports and leisure activities are not allowed.

Religious activities are subject to SOP issued by the Sarawak Islamic Council and Unit for Other Religions (Unifor).