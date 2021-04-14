SICC holds biggest Ramadan buffet with 700 dishes

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) is holding its first and biggest Ramadan buffet in the city with over 700 traditional dishes from across the country.

Its culinary director, Mohd Firdaous Mohd Izhar, and his team of 20 chefs have created an impressive range of authentic recipes inspired from home kitchens to top restaurants and popular hawker stall dishes found throughout Malaysia during this fasting month.

SICC chief executive officer Datuk Rosmawati Lasuki said the buffet themed “Selera Kampung”, would allow city folks to savour the best Malaysian dishes without having to travel.

“This buffet is the biggest in the city with 700 traditional dishes.

“We used to travel around the country but as there are inter-state movement restrictions, the SICC will let people have what they had missed for the past one year here.

“This ‘Selera Kampung’ menu features the best food from all the states in Malaysia including those served for the royals at palaces,” she said during the launching of the buffet at the SICC on Tuesday.

Rosmawati said the idea of serving dishes from all the country came as she missed travelling to Kuala Lumpur to feast on Malaysian food, especially during the fasting month, and it was conceptualised with the help of Mohd Firdaous.

The buffet is held at the spacious 3,500-capacity Kinabatangan Hall by following strict Standard Operating Procedures.

It only caters for 450 guests who are served with up to 15 types of beverages, homemade soups, gulai ikan tarbus, nasi briyani gam kambing, bubur lambuk, ikan patin masak lemak tempoyak, rojak, indigenous cuisine from Borneo, satay, ikan bakar among others.