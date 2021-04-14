Single mother gets new house built in 45 days

PENAMPANG: A single mother living in Kampung Kipangah here received the keys to her new house built by Sabah Energy Corporation (SEC) under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, who is also Sulaman assemblyman, handed over the keys on Wednesday (April 14) to Ovining @ Noni Primus during a simple ceremony.

Among those present at the ceremony were State Secretary Datuk Seri Sr Safar Untong, SEC Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Harun Hj. Ismail and SEC Board of Directors together with its management team.

It is said that the two-bedroom house was built within 45 days with the industrialised building system (IBS), and it comes with a two-year warranty from the SEC’s appointed contractor.

SEC, a state GLC, had initially planned to do a repair job but later decided to build a new house instead as it turned out the old one was too dilapidated.

Noni, who is in her 60s, said she was grateful to the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) government, the Chief Minister and the SEC.

The mother of seven revealed that she had been applying for a new house under the hardcore poor housing programme (PPRT) for years through several governments but to no avail.

Noni’s old house was on the verge of collapsing due to termite damage.

Separately, SEC Chairman Datuk Annuar Ayub said the company’s CSR has always focused on aiding underprivileged Sabahans.

Annuar said that it was SEC’s long-term commitment to change the livelihood of Sabahans through its various CSR programmes.