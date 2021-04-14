Six compounded for SOP violation in Kuching

KUCHING (April 14): Six individuals were each slapped with a compound each for failing to adhere to the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) at a bistro in Saradise here around 11pm last night.

Kuching district police acting chief Supt Merbin Lisa said the individuals comprised of five men and one woman aged between 20 and 28 years-old.

“All six of them have failed to practice physical distancing while patronising the premise,” said Merbin in a statement today.

He added that action were taken under Rule 18 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) (No.4) Regulations 2021.

On another note, Merbin said similar operations will be carried out around the clock to ensure the people will continue to follow the standard operating procedures to break the infection chain of the Covid-19 virus.