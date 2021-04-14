STU urges MOE to allow Sarawak schools to revert to PdPR to curb spread of Covid-19 infections

KUCHING (April 14): The Sarawak Teachers’ Union (STU) is urging the Ministry of Education (MOE) to allow schools in Sarawak to revert to Teaching and Learning at Home (PdPR) as soon as possible to curb the spread of Covid-19 infections.

Its president Adam Prakash Abdullah said the increasing number of cases lately has undoubtedly raised concerns among parents and teachers.

“STU has requested that teachers be put on the priority list for Covid-19 vaccination but to date, our request has not been taken into consideration and there are now cases of teachers and students getting infected.

“The number of teachers and students affected by the virus is increasing and when teachers are in quarantine, other teachers have to shoulder the extra burden of substituting for them,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted.

He was asked for his views on whether schools ought to be closed in view that Covid-19 cases are on the rise in the state.

Adam said the role of teachers today have now changed as teaching in the new normal required them not only to prepare lessons and teach their students but they also have to make sure that students consistently comply with standard operating procedures (SOPs) at schools at all times.

“These teachers need some rest as well and they need to attend to their own families once they are back home. It is a daunting task for them.

“The Ministry of Education should understand this and hence allow PdPR to be implemented again until the pandemic is under control nationwide,” he said.

When asked if schools can run based on a rotation system much like what is being applied to schools in Sibu division at the moment, Adam said this would be another alternative but it would not curb the spread of Covid-19.

“The best for now, when the situation is very bad, is to conduct PdPR classes. Apart from the TV Pendidikan education television programme can continue to assist,” he said.

He hoped the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health will place more focus on Sarawak given the state’s current Covid-19 situation.

“We urge heads of schools and district education offices (PPDs) to give their cooperation to the Ministry of Health and not withhold any information regarding Covid-19 cases in their respective schools as this will not help the situation,” he said.