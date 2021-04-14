Wife of former Sarawak head of state passes away at 72

KUCHING (April 14): Toh Puan Sri Datuk Patinggi Norkiah Bagong, the wife of former Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Datuk Patinggi Abang Muhammad Salahuddin Abang Barieng, passed away at the Sarawak General Hospital today.

She was 72.

According to a close aide to the former Sarawak governor, Norkiah passed away at around 12pm.

She will be laid to rest at the Samariang Muslim cemetery here at around 5pm today.

Norkiah was active in supporting education for children especially those in the rural areas, charities and welfare of the orphans in the state.

In recognition of her contributions over the years, a college in Sibu and an orphanage here were named after her in 2016.

Besides that, a hybrid orchid was named after her in 2011.