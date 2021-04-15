17 schools in Bintulu town area record Covid-19 positive cases

BINTULU (April 15): Statistics from the Bintulu Health Office have shown that 17 schools in the town area here have recorded Covid-19 positive cases.

Bintulu Division Disaster Management Committee (BDDMC) minister in charge Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom said due to the drastic increase in positive cases involving schools in the town area, the committee has proposed home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) for them in an effort to stop further infections of Covid-19 among school children, teachers, and staff.

In a statement today, he said the proposal has been forwarded to the Education Department for consideration.

Dr Rundi said for the time being schools located outside the town area can continue with physical face-to face classes as no Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in their schools.

He added PdPR will not be effective for schools in rural areas which still lack internet connectivity.

“I would like to remind the public to give full cooperation and always comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) which have been set by the State Disaster Management Committee,” he added.

Dr Rundi also reminded the public not to spread unverified news on social media to avoid causing panic and anxiety.

There are 31 schools in Bintulu Division, with 22 located in the town area.