202 new cases, four more clusters in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded four new Covid-19 clusters along with 202 new cases on Thursday, said State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

He said that the four new clusters comprised of the Biah Skim Cluster in Keningau, the Lorong Megah Jaya Cluster in Sandakan, the Jalan Labuk 3 Cluster in Sandakan and the Melangkap Tomis Cluster in Kota Belud.

The official Covid-19 spokesman disclosed that the Biah Skim Cluster, which involved the Mukim Ansip area, had registered a total of ten cases thus far.

“The index case involved an individual who had contracted the virus when she attended the funeral ceremony of her relative on March 29. The ceremony was attended by her family members and neighbours in Kampung Biah Skim,” he said in a statement, adding that close contact screenings and investigations are still ongoing.

Meanwhile, the Lorong Megah Jaya Cluster, which involved a staff hostel at Bandar Megah Jaya, had registered a total of 18 cases thus far. Investigations revealed that the case originated from one of the staff living in the said hostel.

Masidi further disclosed that the Jalan Labuk 3 Cluster involved a boarding school and it had registered a total of 15 new cases, 10 of which were students from the high school.

The Melangkap Tomis Cluster, which involved the Tuaran and Kota Belud districts, had registered a total of 10 cases. The index case originated from a medical centre in Tuaran.

The individual had contracted the virus when he had attended an engagement ceremony in Kampung Melangkap Tomis on March 30. It is believed that a total of 178 guests had attended the said ceremony.

“Sabah also recorded one Covid-19 death in Sandakan on Thursday,” added Masidi.

