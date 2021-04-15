879 S’wakians who lost jobs applied for SIP – Socso

KUCHING (April 15): A total of 879 workers in Sarawak who lost their jobs have applied to join the Employees Insurance System (SIP) under the Social Security Organisation (Socso) so far this year.

Socso chief executive officer Dato Sri Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed said from the total, 553 applications had been approved involving RM3.091 million which has been paid to them.

He said this when met by reporters after presenting appreciation certificates to the first three contributors under the Self-Employment Social Security Scheme (SKSPS) in conjunction with Socso’s golden jubilee at Wisma Perkeso here, yesterday.

On another note, he said 11,851 people in Sarawak have successfully been put back to work so far this year.

They comprise people who have lost their jobs and had registered with the Myfuturejob platform, he added.

“We have managed to help 11,851 people who lost their jobs to go back to work. This is a very encouraging development.”

At a separate event last month, Mohammed Azman said Socso had channelled financial assistance amounting to RM90.45 million through SIP from January to March 16 last year.

He said the payment involved 18,074 workers who lost their jobs throughout Malaysia, who were reported to the organisation.