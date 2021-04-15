Bintulu updates enhanced CMCO SOPs to help stop spread of Covid-19

BINTULU (April 15): The Bintulu Division Disaster Management Committee (BDDMC) has updated its enhanced standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the division.

The Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) with enhanced SOPs will be enforced until April 27 for Bintulu, Tatau, and Sebauh districts.

Under the enhanced SOPs, inter-division travel will not be allowed, except for essential services, emergencies, and transit, which require approval from the Bintulu Health Office and a police permit.

The number of passengers in a private vehicle for Bintulu division is limited to two persons, except for vehicles from outside Bintulu based on the capacity of the vehicle, in which negative rt-PCR test results and police permit are required.

For vehicles transporting goods under essential services, the number of passengers are based on the commercial vehicle registration license.

Airports, ports, and other public transportation are allowed to operate according to their schedules.

For economic sectors, as announced earlier, businesses will only be allowed to operate from 6am to 8pm.

Shopping malls, supermarkets, department stores, and retail stores can operate without exceeding 50 per cent premises capacity or a maximum of 50 people.

Food and beverage related businesses including restaurants, food stalls, food courts, hawker centres, and roadside stalls are not allowed to operate for dine-in services but only for takeaways, delivery, or drive-thru.

Other services allowed within the operating hours include petrol stations, laundrettes, and other business premises offering daily essentials including the fisheries, agriculture, farming, livestock, and industries related to food chain supply.

However, farmer markets and night markets in red zone areas are not allowed to operate.

Government and private hospitals and clinics are allowed to operate 24 hours, while pharmacies can open from 6am until 10pm, except for pharmacies located in shopping malls.

For the education sector, BDDMC is proposing to the Sarawak Education Department to revert to home-based teaching and learning for urban schools and physical face-to-face learning for rural schools.

(For the freshest news, join our Telegram channel)

This will be decided by the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) after getting advice and approval from the Education Department.

Childcare, tabika, tadika, and taska are allowed to operate based on the approval from the relevant ministries and agencies with a maximum vehicle capacity for parents sending their children to the childcare centres.

Business events such as meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions, including seminars, workshops, and training courses; social events such as weddings, engagements, receptions, aqiqah, thanksgiving, anniversary, birthday, reunion, retreat, family day, corporate social responsibility, and other related activities are not allowed.

Official events by the government and private sector are not allowed in red zone areas, but other zones are allowed with 50 per cent premises capacity or a maximum of 100 people in attendance.

All economic and industrial activities are allowed to operate with strict compliance to the SOPs with inter-district and division allowed after getting approval from the Health Office and police permit.

Activities not permitted are all activities under the creative industry related to music recording, concert, filming, competitions or tournaments, tourism and cultural activities, as well as sports and recreational activities.