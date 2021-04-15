Close school based on critical Covid-19 areas, says KGBS pres

KUCHING (April 15): Sarawak Bumiputera Teachers Union (KGBS) has suggested the schools be closed selectively based on critical Covid-19 areas in the state.

Its president Ahmad Malie told The Borneo Post when contacted yesterday that this is because infections are not widespread throughout the state.

“For instance, it has been reported that the number of Covid-19 cases in Kuching was increasing, but there should be more details on which zones (in Kuching) recorded an increase of cases.

“Let’s say if Kuching South zone reported an increase of cases, then it is appropriate for schools under this zone to be closed while schools in other Kuching zones or green zones can continue running,” he said.

He was asked to comment on whether schools ought to be closed in view that Covid-19 cases are on the rise in the state.

Ahmad said such measures can be taken as part of efforts to curb the spread of the pandemic in the state while at the same time ensure that education is not affected as a whole.

“Furthermore, rural schools should not be closed especially if they are under green zones,” he added.

With the current Covid-19 situation in Sarawak, he urged the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) to monitor and make the right decision on whether schools need to be closed due to an increase of cases.

“KGBS will respect whatever decision SDMC makes and hope that it will be a wise and practical one,” he said