Cops investigate Facebook post guaranteeing entry into Sarawak under enterSarawak app for RM130

KUCHING (April 15): Sarawak police are currently investigating a posting on Facebook purportedly by a woman, who claims to provide a paid service for guaranteed admission into Sarawak through the enterSarawak application.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail said in the posting, the suspect stated that a fee of RM130 would be imposed per applicant for guaranteed approval to enter the state.

“We have received a report against the Facebook posting on April 12 against the suspect, who claims to be working with the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC),” Aidi said in a statement today.

He pointed out SDMC has not appointed any agent to assist with entry applications or any other related administration.

Aidi said the police are investigating the case under Section 420 or Section 511 of the Penal Code for cheating.

“Those who are planning to enter Sarawak should use the official channel, which is the SDMC. Any enquiries can be made directly to their operations centre at 082-443991,” he added.

Under its latest guidelines, SDMC states that Sarawak Identity Card holders (K) who are in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah, and Labuan are allowed to enter by applying through enterSarawak and filling in the E-Health Declaration Form (e-HDF).

All non-Sarawakians and non-Malaysians who have been in the country for more than 15 days are also required to request approval to enter Sarawak via Peninsular Malaysia by going through enterSarawak and filling in the E-Health Declaration Form (E-HDF).

The approval of applications will be up to SDMC.