Covid-19: 512 new cases and two more deaths in Sarawak

KUCHING (April 15): Sarawak is once again in the limelight for all the wrong reasons after recording the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country with 512 cases today with two more deaths.

State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said Bintulu topped the list with 120 cases followed by Sibu (99), Subis (80), Kuching (56), Miri (31), Kapit (30), Meradong (29), Serian (22) and Kanowit (10).

“Thirteen districts recorded single-digit cases namely Samarahan (9), Sarikei (7), Bukit Mabong (6), Limbang (3), Kabong (2), Asajaya (1), Bau (1), Belaga (1), Beluru (1), Julau (1), Saratok (1), Song (1) and Sri Aman (1).

“The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 21,960,” he told a press conference.

He said the latest death cases were recorded in Sibu and Miri, bringing the total Covid-19 death tally in the state to 135.

