Covid-19: Bukit Mabong now orange zone

KUCHING (April 15): Bukit Mabong District has been classified as orange zone from yellow after recording 26 new Covid-19 cases in the past two weeks, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

“This brings the total number of orange zones to five, and yellow zones 16, while 15 districts remain red zone and four green zones,” said Uggah at a press conference here today.

He said the other orange zones were Sebauh, Kanowit, Sri Aman and Marudi with a total of 148 cases reported in the past 14 days, while the yellow zones were Kabong, Dalat, Daro, Asajaya, Lawas, Belaga, Betong, Lubok Antu, Tatau, Tanjung Manis, Song, Pakan, Tebedu, Bau, Selangau and Limbang with 145 cumulative cases in the past 14 days.

The red zones were Saratok, Subis, Matu, Mukah, Sarikei, Beluru, Samarahan, Serian, Julau, Meradong, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu – recording a total of 4,510 local infections in the past 14 days.

The remaining five green zones were Telang Usan, Lundu, Pusa and Simunjan, Uggah added.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmission cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.

Meanwhile, the police had issued a total of 17 compound notices, nine in Sarikei and eight in Kuching for violating the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP).

“The total number of compounds issued since the Movement Control Order was implemented in March 18, 2020 to-date was 5,853,” he said.