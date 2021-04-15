Covid-19: SMK Sacred Heart closes for disinfection after student tested positive

SIBU (April 15): SMK Sacred Heart will be closed for three days until April 16 after a Form 5 student tested positive for Covid-19.

A notice from the school management yesterday morning said the school will undergo three days of disinfection work before classes resume on April 19.

The notice also said students of Form 5A3 where the case was detected will undergo 14 days of quarantine.

“All students in Class 5A3 will undergo home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) classes according to the existing timetable, from 7.05am to 1.35pm,” it added.

The students from this class will only be allowed back to school on April 27.