Indonesian held for allegedly torturing his children to force wife to return home

TAWAU: A 20-year-old Indonesian man was detained for threatening his wife to return home by torturing the couple’s two children.

District police chief ACP Peter Ak Umbuas said the incident was believed due to a domestic crisis and the suspect acted by threatening the 19-year-old wife to return home by abusing their two children at their home in Ulu Balung.

He said a police report was made on Wednesday after videos of the abuse went viral on social media. Two videos with a duration of 26 seconds and 16 seconds showed a man stepping on the heads of a three-year-old boy and five-year-old girl, believed to be the suspect’s children while holding a knife.

Peter said after the video was studied it was found that the incident happened in a workers’ quarters at Ulu Balung.

He said based on investigation, the suspect in the video was detained today at about 7 am at an unnumbered house in Kampung Andung, Kabongan Road, Semporna.

A mobile phone and a 31 cm knife were also seized, he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Children Act 2001 and Section 233 of the Communication and Multimedia Act 1998.