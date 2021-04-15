Indonesian man offers to call and wake single men up so they will not miss ‘sahur’ during Ramadan

KUALA LUMPUR (April 15): As Muslims around the world observe Ramadan, an Indonesian man in Magelang, Central Java, is offering the morning call services to his countryman so that they will not oversleep and miss sahur.

To publicise his service, that is given for free to single men, Khoirul Anam put up banners in the city and also pictures on his Instagram, Indonesian portal Tribunnews reported.

And the best part is the service is free.

Speaking to the portal, Khoirul said he received requests from 11 men for his service on the first day of Ramadan.

“However, only three picked up my call. I called them three times and if they do not pick up, I will call other people,” he was quoted as saying.

Khoirul said he would stay awake from 2am during the month of Ramadan for the service.

Explaining the reason for offering his service, Khoirul said it was for the fun of it.

Khoirul added he was happy his service was receiving good response. — Malay Mail