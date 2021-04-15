Juvenile on theft, violating quarantine charges sent to Henry Gurney School

MIRI (April 15): A magistrates’ court here yesterday ordered a juvenile to be sent to Henry Gurney School in Kuching after he pleaded guilty to theft and violating quarantine order.

Magistrate Leona Dominic Mojiliu meted out the sentence on the juvenile, 15, who pleaded guilty to the charge framed under Section 22(b) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988, which carries a jail term not exceeding two years or a fine or both upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, the accused was found to have violated a 14-day quarantine order after he was identified as a close contact to a Covid-19 positive case.

He committed the offence at 5am on Feb 20 at a quarantine centre here.

He was also charged under Section 379A of the Penal Code for stealing a motorcycle, which provides for jail not less than a year and not more than seven years and also liable to a fine, upon conviction.

The facts stated that he stole a motorcycle belonging to Hairollnizam Hasim around 8am on Feb 20 in front of a hotel here where he was being quarantined.

The court ordered the accused to be sent to Henry Gurney School in Kuching for three years for each of the two charges, after taking into consideration several aspects including his guilty plea, seriousness of the offence, mitigation, and his social report.

ASP Mary Ong prosecuted in the case.

In a separate court room, the same juvenile pleaded guilty to another charge under Section 379 of the Penal Code for theft, which carries a jail sentence of seven years or a fine, or both upon conviction.

Based on the facts of the case, the accused was found to have stolen a drill, a blender and a charger belonging to an advertising printing company.

He commited the offence around 5pm on Feb 3 at the company’s premises in Permyjaya Technology Park, Tudan.

Magistrate Md Syafique Md Hilmie ordered the juvenile to be sent to Henry Gurney School in Kuching for three years.

The two courts however ordered all three orders (two for the first case and one for the second case) imposed on the accused to run concurrently.

Inspector Mohd Khairi Mohd Noor prosecuted.