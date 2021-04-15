Lee: DID to be tasked to clear waterway near Merapak Muslim Cemetery in Miri

MIRI (April 15): The Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) will be tasked to clear the waterway near Merapak Muslim Cemetery in Kampung Pengkalan Lutong here to prevent flash flood in the area, said Datuk Lee Kim Shin.

The Transport Minister said he will get in touch with DID immediately to get the task done, as part of the waterway is already overgrown with bushes, tall grasses and plants.

“This may prevent the river water from flowing out smoothly and may even cause flood in this area. I will get DID to clear the waterway soon,” he told reporters after inspecting a completed bridge project in Kampung Pengkalan Lutong here today.

The project costing RM100,000 involved the construction of a five metres wide and 10 metres long concrete bridge leading to the Merapak Cemetery.

“Initially this whole bridge was made of wood. So we have upgraded it to concrete. We also replaced the damaged woods on the connecting plank walk with belian woods.

“Apart from this, we will also get extra funding to tar seal the small stretch of gravel road just before the bridge. This will ensure better and easier access to the cemetery area,” he said.

According to Lee, the project was implemented following requests from residents in the area through their village chief Ali Mat.

Meanwhile, Ali who spoke on behalf the residents, expressed their gratitude to Lee for implementing the project, as requested by Muslim residents there.

He said the Merapak Cemetery have been used since the mid of 1970s by Kampung Pengkalan residents and the wooden bridge was in need of upgrading.