Lorry driver jailed two years, fined for reckless driving

KOTA KINABALU: A former lorry driver was jailed and fined by the Traffic Court here for reckless driving which resulted in an accident that took the life of an ambulance driver seven years ago.

Judge Marlina Ibrahim, who sat as a magistrate, sentenced Pelmon Mansian to two years behind bars plus a RM5,000, fine in default, three months’ imprisonment after finding him guilty of a charge under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

The court also ordered that the conviction be endorsed on Pelmon’s driving license and that he shall be disqualified from holding a driving license for three years from the date of his conviction.

The accused was convicted on a charge of recklessly driving a lorry which resulted in a collision with the ambulance at Batu 8 of Jalan Keningau-Sook on August 8, 2014.

The prosecution had called six witnesses to testify against the accused.

In mitigation, the accused said the has many dependents, including his mother, siblings and two kids.

The accused also said he was working as a farmer after losing his job as lorry driver after the accident.

In reply, prosecuting officer Inspector Mohd Firdaus Che Mustafa submitted that the deceased in this case was a civil servant, who worked as an ambulance driver and the accident happened after the deceased sent a patient.

The prosecution also said that the deceased had left behind a wife and a kid, who are now aged eight and the prosecution urged the court to impose a deterrent sentence on the accused.