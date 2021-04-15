Malaysia’s Covid-19 cases back to 2,000 mark

KUALA LUMPUR (April 15): The number of new COVID-19 cases in Malaysia has surpassed the 2,000 mark with 2,148 cases reported in the last 24 hours.

The last time the country recorded over 2,000 cases was on March 5, with 2,154 cases.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a posting on his Twitter today informed that Sarawak recorded the highest number with 512 cases, followed by Selangor (459 cases) and Kelantan (221 cases).

Sabah recorded 202 cases, Johor (182), Kuala Lumpur (171), Penang (134), Terengganu (57), Melaka (53), Perak (51) while Negeri Sembilan and Pahang each recorded 34 cases.

He said 26 cases were recorded in Kedah, Putrajaya (8), Labuan (3) and Perlis (1). – Bernama