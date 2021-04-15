Man caught clutching to packet of meth by roadside in Bau village

KUCHING (April 15): Police arrested a 24-year-old male suspect yesterday when he was found clutching to a packet of drugs, believed to be methamphetamine, in the palm of his hand.

Bau police chief DSP Poge Nyaon, who confirmed the arrest, said the suspect was stopped and checked by police by the roadside at Kampung Jagoi Duyoh, Bau around 1.40pm yesterday.

“The suspect was later brought to the district police headquarters where he tested positive for methamphetamine,” Poge said in a statement today.

He said the drugs weighing about 0.51 grammes had a street value of about RM50.

Poge added the suspect is being investigated under Section 12(2) and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

He stressed Bau police would continue to conduct similar operations to stop drug-related activities in the district.

“Parents also plays a big role to ensure that their children are free from drug-related activities, which could ruin their future,” he said.

He also called on the public to reach out to the police and provide them with any information on drug-related activities in their area.