Man fined RM2,000 for illegal possession of shotgun, cartridges

KUCHING (April 15): A man pleaded guilty at a magistrates’ court yesterday to illegal possession of a shotgun and live cartridges on May 22, 2016.

The accused, Gibsen Rijen, 29, who was unrepresented made the plea before Magistrate Zaiton Anuar, who fined him RM2,000.

He was charged under Section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960 for two offences,which carry a maximum fine of RM10,000 or a jail sentence of not more than 10 years or both on conviction.

First, he was charged with illegal possession of a shotgun, and second, for possession of 16 cartridges.

According to the case facts, he committed the offence around 9.30am on May 22, 2016 at KM24 Jalan Puncak Borneo while trying to enter a Police Training Centre (Pulapol).

Checks revealed that he kept the shotgun inside a bag while the cartridges were kept inside a plastic bag.

He claimed the shotgun belonged to his grandfather and that he was going to his farm prior to his arrest.

He paid the fine.

Inspector Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted.