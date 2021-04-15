MCMC aims to further improve internet, broadband coverage

KUALA LUMPUR (April 15): The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) seeks to continue improving Internet and broadband coverage in line with the national digital infrastructure plan (JENDELA).

Chairman Dr Fadhlullah Suhaimi Abdul Malek said MCMC’s focus is based on three parameters, which are fixed broadband, new communication towers and the upgrading of existing towers to enable migration from the third generation (3G) to 4G network.

“On fixed broadband, we are working on laying out the fibre to the premises in the country and for the last quarter, we did more than 100 per cent.

“We also achieved over 100 per cent in the second quarter of this year (January-March 2021),” he said on Bernama TV’s ‘The Nation’ programme today in conjunction with the recent JENDELA Second Quarterly Report.

Fadhlullah noted that a more supply-driven approach is currently being taken regarding communication towers, where people are preparing the infrastructure before there is demand.

“In the last quarter, we saw some teething problems with new communication towers, especially in getting state approvals.

“But we are expecting faster approvals as state governments have realised the importance of expediting the process,” he said.

Regarding the upgrading of towers, Fadhlullah said the 3G network needs to be shut down as it uses a limited resource (spectrum) that is also used by the 4G network.

Therefore, he said, the spectrum would have to be increased to 4G to enable more data and provide more speed.

This would enable more people to have access to streaming videos and enhanced Internet experience, he said.

As of March 31, 2021, MCMC reported that 732,652 3G customers have migrated to 4G during the first three months of this year.

MCMC is expecting the 4G coverage in populated areas to reach 96.9 per cent by the end of 2022.

JENDELA was launched on Aug 29, 2020, and its first quarterly report was released on Dec 31, 2020.

It releases a report every quarter to the public to ensure transparency and progress monitoring. – Bernama