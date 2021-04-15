Missing MPV found inside river near Muara Tuang ferry jetty

KUCHING (April 15): The Kota Samarahan district police have recovered a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) that was reported missing from a house at Taman Desa Ilmu last night.

Kota Samarahan district police chief DSP Sudirman Kram said the vehicle was found inside the river near the Muara Tuang ferry jetty by a member of the public this morning.

“We are currently investigating the motive of the case,” said Sudirman when contacted.

He added that the vehicle was almost completely submerged underwater when it was discovered by a member of the public.

Firefighters who were despatched to the scene, managed to tow the vehicle to the jetty.

It was also revealed that there were no occupants inside the vehicle when it was towed out of the river.

“We have also identified and informed the vehicle owner of the discovery,” Sudirman said.